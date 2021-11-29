Yellowknife Shooting Suspect has been Located and Safely Arrested

- Advertisement -

Keiron Alexander Shiferaw-Reid, the suspect in Yellowknife’s November 11th shooting, has been arrested.

Shiferaw-Reid was located on Saturday, November 27th, in Winnipeg, Manitoba. He was taken into custody with assistance by the Winnipeg Police Service and the RCMP’s “D” Division Major Crime Unit. He was arrested safely, and details about his court appearance are still pending.

On November 11th, Yellowknife RCMP responded to a report of a shooting in the area of 51A Avenue. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was sent to the Stanton Territorial Hospital with severe injuries, and remains in their care.

Shiferaw-Reid has been charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault and careless use of a firearm.