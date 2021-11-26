GNWT Introduces new Online Services Portal

- Advertisement -

The GNWT is expanding its online services.

It was recently announced that the government will be launching a new portal which will provide NWT residents with a greater access to government information and services. The GNWT assures that the new portal will be safe and secure, and that users will be able to use it with only a single account.

At the time of the launch, four major services can be accessed through the portal; Apprenticeship, Trades and Occupation Certification (ATOC), Student Financial Assistance, Fishing Licenses, and applying for and renewing NWT Health Care Cards. Driver and Vehicle services will be added at a later date, as well as a variety of other services that will be made available in he future.

Caroline Wawzonek said that “the new eServices portal is just one of many ways that the GNWT is using to ensure that NWT people and businesses can access programs and services how they want, where they want, and when they want.”

Residents who would prefer not to use the portal will still be able to access services the way they always have.

If you would like o check out the new portal for yourself, click here.