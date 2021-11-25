Two New Cases in November 25th COVID Update

- Advertisement -

COVID-19 continues to decline in the Territories, according to the latest official update.

In the November 25th report, only two new cases were reported. The total number of active cases has dropped down to just 42. The highest number of cases can still be found in Tuktoyaktuk, which has 32. The Yellowknife area has six, while Inuvik only has two. Norman Wells and Hay River each have one.

To date, the NWT has only had 12 deaths from COVID-19. In the last several days, the virus has begun to slowly disappear from the Territories.