Det’on Cho Management Working Towards New Fibre Optic Line

- Advertisement -

Wider internet access may be about to arrive in the Northwest Territories.

It was recently announced that the Det’on Cho Management LP will be looking for public funding for an indigenous-owned submarine fibre line under Great Slave Lake.

The company will be working with Northwestel, which will be charged with keeping the line working properly at their own expense for at least 20 years. Public funding will be required for this project, though Det’on Cho and Northwestel have both promised to contribute financial resources as well.

John Henderson, Chief Operating Officer Det’on Cho Management LP, explained that as internet access becomes a more common factor of people’s lives, it becomes incredibly important that people have a reliable access.

He continues, saying “Our communities have benefitted from Northwestel’s investment in fibre, and now we have the opportunity to close a gap that has the potential to cause a crisis in our communities.”

This project would see a new fibre optic line laid along the bottom of the Great Slave Lake, and would connect the North and South Slave regions. This would reinforce broadband traffic flow, even if a part of the line were damaged. This will provide greater internet service to nine NWT communities: Fort Smith, Fort Resolution, Hay River, Fort Providence, Behchoko, Whati, Dettah, Ndilo and Yellowknife.