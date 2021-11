- Advertisement -

The latest COVID-19 update for the NWT reports only two new cases across the territories, continuing the downward trend the virus has taken in the last several days.

In total, there are now only 46 active cases in the Northwest Territories. 36 cases are found in Tuktoyaktuk, which remains the highest concentration of cases. The Yellowknife area has six, and Inuvik only has two. Finally, Norman Wells and Hay River have one each.