The most recent COVID-19 update from November 19th, shows four new cases across the Territory. The total number of active cases has dropped once again, and is now sitting at 104.

Tuktoyuktuk remains the location with the highest number of active cases, though it has dropped down to 85. The second highest is the Yellowknife area, with nine cases, and after that is Inuvik with six. Bechoko has two, while Fort Smith and Norman Wells each have one.