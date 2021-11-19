Various Yellowknife Streets to be closed for Santa Day Parade

- Advertisement -

The Santa Da parade is almost here, and to help make sure everything goes smoothly, the City of Yellowknife has just shared a list of city streets that will be closed for the event.

The Parade will begin in front of City Hall on Veterans Memorial Drive. Floats will then make their way up 53rd street, and turn left onto Franklin Avenue. After that, the parade will turn down 49th street, and come o an end at École Sir John Franklin High School.

All roads along this route will be closed from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Additionally, there will be no parking along the parade route from 4:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m.