Four new COVID-19 cases reported in NWT

- Advertisement -

The Office of The Chief Public Health Officer is reporting four new cases of COVID-19 in the NWT over the last 24 hours. There are now 113 active cases among residents in the NWT, with one active out-of-territory case.

The Beaufort Delta health region continues to report the highest concentration of active cases in the territories, with 95 active cases accounted for Tuktoyaktuk, and a further five in Inuvik. The North Slave region is reporting the second-highest number of cases, with the region including Dettah, Ndilǫ, and Yellowknife reporting nine active cases as of November 17th.