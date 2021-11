- Advertisement -

In the latest COVID-19 update for November 17th, only 5 new cases were reported across the NWT.

The number of active cases have dropped to 131, which is a slight decrease from the previous report. The highest concentration of cases remain in the Tuktoyaktuk area, with 101. Inuvik currently has 11 cases, while the Yellowknife area has 14. Fort Smith and Bechoko have two each, while Norman Wells only has one.