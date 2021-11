- Advertisement -

In the latest update from the Office of the Chief Public Healh Officer, it was announced that their are seven new COVID-19 cases in the NWT.

There are currently 139 active cases across the territory, with the highest numbers coming out of Tuktoyaktuk, which has 103 active cases. Additionally, Inuvik currently has 19 active cases, while the Yellowknife region has 14. Only two active cases are currently in Behchoko, and one in Fort Smith.