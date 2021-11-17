Crooked Whisker Pet Supplies and True North FM want to help more animals get adopted from the NWTSPCA. This week for Wet Nose Wednesday we are showcasing Hazel!
“Hazel is 8 months old and a very friendly girl. She has lots of puppy energy so will need supervision around young kids. Ideally, she would be best in a home without kids under 12.
Hazel is smart and athletic and would make a wonderful companion. Hazel has allergies so requires a special food.”
If you would love to bring Hazel home email [email protected] or [email protected]