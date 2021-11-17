Hazel

By
Tyler Mathieson
-
- Advertisement -

Crooked Whisker Pet Supplies and True North FM want to help more animals get adopted from the NWTSPCA. This week for Wet Nose Wednesday we are showcasing Hazel!

 

“Hazel is 8 months old and a very friendly girl. She has lots of puppy energy so will need supervision around young kids. Ideally, she would be best in a home without kids under 12.

Hazel is smart and athletic and would make a wonderful companion. Hazel has allergies so requires a special food.”

If you would love to bring Hazel home email [email protected] or [email protected]

- Advertisement -
Previous articleState of Emergency extended for City of Yellowknife
Next article7 new COVID-19 cases across the NWT on November 16th
Tyler Mathieson
At The age of 20 a Young farm boy from Ontario,Freshly graduated from radio school was looking for an adventure. That's when on a whim he accepted a morning show job in Yellowknife,NT and man what an adventure it's been! Hey there, I'm Tyler and I've been the Host of True North Mornings since the end of 2018, But i've been in radio since 2015. When I'm not telling you about the weird stories I've found on the web or retelling true stories about alien encounters right here in the north, I love to watch movies and play video games all while informing my girlfriend on the next true crime documentary we should watch. Yes all the calls on Swap Shop are real. And yes I do actually own all the shirts you see me wear and thanks for listening.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR