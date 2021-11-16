20 new COVID-19 cases reported in NWT

- Advertisement -

20 new cases of COVID-19 were reported across the Northwest Territories over the weekend. According to the latest numbers from the Office of the Chief Public Health Officer, 136 active cases are now being reported in the NWT, with no out of territories cases being reported as of November 14th.

The bulk of active cases comes from the Beaufort health region, with 99 of the cases being reported out of Tuktoyaktuk, and an additional 20 in Inuvik. The GNWT has also announced that two housing units are being prepared in Tuktoyaktuk to be used by health care workers travelling into the community to help address the current outbreak.