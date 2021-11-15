Yellowknife RCMP seek public assistance in identifying shooting suspect

By
Tyler Mathieson
-
Police are hoping the public can help them identify an alleged suspect in a recent shooting in Yellowknife. (Supplied, Yellowknife RCMP)
- Advertisement -

Yellowknife RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect in a shooting. Around one in the morning on November 11th, 2021, Yellowknife RCMP were dispatched to a report of a shooting in the area of 51A Avenue, Yellowknife.  RCMP officers attended the scene and found a male who was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The male victim was transported to the Stanton Territorial Hospital with life-threatening injuries. The suspect has not been located.

 

Investigators believe that this was a targeted shooting and that the suspect should be considered armed and dangerous. The RCMP advises the public not to approach the suspect, but to call police immediately if he is encountered.

 

- Advertisement -

Investigators are seeking the public’s assistance to help identify the suspect. Anyone with information about this shooting or the identity of the suspect is asked to call the Yellowknife RCMP at 669-1111 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 nwtnutips.com, (click on “submit a web tip”) or text: “nwtnutips” plus your message to 274637.

 

(Suspect Photo Supplied by RCMP)

- Advertisement -
Previous articleShogun
Next articleYK’s Santa Claus Parade Returns for 2021
Tyler Mathieson
At The age of 20 a Young farm boy from Ontario,Freshly graduated from radio school was looking for an adventure. That's when on a whim he accepted a morning show job in Yellowknife,NT and man what an adventure it's been! Hey there, I'm Tyler and I've been the Host of True North Mornings since the end of 2018, But i've been in radio since 2015. When I'm not telling you about the weird stories I've found on the web or retelling true stories about alien encounters right here in the north, I love to watch movies and play video games all while informing my girlfriend on the next true crime documentary we should watch. Yes all the calls on Swap Shop are real. And yes I do actually own all the shirts you see me wear and thanks for listening.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR