Containment order issued for Tuktoyaktuk as COVID-19 case numbers rise steadily

- Advertisement -

The Office of The Chief Public Health Officer has announced a containment order will be put in place for Tukotoyaktuk as of midnight Wednesday, as active case numbers in the hamlet continue to rise.

Acting Deputy Chief Public Health Officer Dr. James Talbot says the decision was made after 12 new infections of COVID-19 were reported in the community on Monday, for a total of 16 active cases.

The rapid increase in the number of infections along with the absence of a clear chain of

transmission indicates that Tuktoyaktok is in the early stages of community transmission,” Dr. Talbot says.

Dr. Talbot says the order will see the closure of non-essential businesses and a return to remote learning for the duration of the order. The OCPHO says additional restrictions will also be placed on indoor or outdoor gatherings to include only household members.

Masking will be mandatory in all indoor spaces, and non-essential travel in and out of Tuktoyaktuk is not recommended at this time.

The containment order will remain in effect until 11:59PM on November 19, 2021.