NWT-wide public health emergency extended until November 23rd

- Advertisement -

The Government of the Northwest Territories has extended the public health emergency declaration across the territories until at least November 23rd.

Health and Social Services Minister Julie Green says the decision to extend the declaration was made on the advice of Chief Public Health Officer, Dr. Kami Kandola, as they believe it’s required to continue to respond to potential shifts in the current public health landscape and to maintain preventative measures.

A separate State of Emergency declaration in the City of Yellowknife also remains in place until at least November 15th.