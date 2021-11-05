Yellowknife RCMP looking to indentify suspects in alleged unlawful entry investigation

- Advertisement -

The Yellowknife RCMP is hoping CCTV footage will help them identify a potential suspect involved in an alleged unlawful entry of a room at a hotel in the city.

Police say they were called to the scene early Tuesday morning after it’s alleged one or more people entered a room without permission at the facility.

Authorities are asking the public to scrutinize the manner in which one of the suspects is walking, as the manner in which they move could help point police in the right direction when it comes to getting a positive ID.

Mounties have yet to release any further details about the incident, but anyone with information is urged to call the police.