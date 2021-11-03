Downward active COVID-19 case trend continues: Dr. Kandola

- Advertisement -

The Office of the Chief Public Health Officer says region-specific COVID-19 restrictions in at least two areas may lift by the end of the week.

On Tuesday, the OCPHO said in a statement that it intends to revoke both the COVID-19 Gathering Order in Hay River and the Temporary COVID-19 Restrictions in K’atl’odeeche First Nation Reserve Lands at 11:59 P.M on November 7th.

Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Kami Kandola says while this is evidence that the

restrictions outlined in the Public Health Orders are being effective this is a greater

reflection on the community members themselves.

“Residents have taken the necessary steps to protect themselves, their friends and family, and their fellow community members,”

However, when the geographically specific restrictions are lifted, residents will then fall under The NWT-wide Public Health Order, which includes a restriction on gatherings.

Dr. Kandola adds while the collective NWT outbreak is not over and residents should continue to practice healthy habits, she is pleased to see cases continue on a downward trend collectively.