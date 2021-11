- Advertisement -

Supplied by GNWT.

The Government of the Northwest Territories has extended the State of Emergency declaration in the City of Yellowknife until at least November 15th.

The GNWT says says the state of emergency was put into effect to help bolster shelter space as they dealt with continued reductions in capacity limits due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As of October 31st, 34 active cases of COVID-19 were being reported in the region that contains Dettah, Ndilǫ, and Yellowknife.