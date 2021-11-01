WSCC updates pandemic safety, exposure control resources

- Advertisement -

The Workers’ Safety and Compensation Commission has provided additional measures for employers to help deal with exposure control planning during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chief Mining & OHS Inspector for the Northwest Territories and Nunavut Cary Ingram says employers and workers play a key role in preventing and slowing the spread of COVID-

19. Adding it’s vital to review and update plans as risks continue to climb during the pandemic.

“All businesses and organizations need to closely monitor the most current public

health requirements and be prepared to follow any orders and guidance for their community and industry.”

Resources available on the WSCC website for download includes a COVID-19 workplace safety planning checklist, templates for worker and client screening, as well as posters and signage.

The WSCC says it’s the responsibility of businesses to have plans in place to manage health and safety in the workplace, which includes having a written exposure control plan that shows all the precautions that will be taken to minimize the risk of COVID-19 transmission and keep workers, customers, and clients safe.