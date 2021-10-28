High waters on Tazin, Taltson rivers may put residents at risk

- Advertisement -

Higher-than-normal water levels on the Tazin and Taltson rivers could impact NWT residents and land-users according to the Department of Environmental and Natural Resources.

There are no NWT communities downstream on the rivers, however there are cabins and camps which could be put at risk due to the water levels.

ENR says Taltson currently sits at about 0.5 metres lower than the record high water level last fall and water level and flow in Tazin have not decreased as expected.

“This could result in sustained high water in the Taltson River during freeze-up. Cabin owners and people heading out for fall hunts should be on high alert,” they add.

ENR says high water conditions may lead to flooding and may cause ice to form later or be thinner in areas where ice has been safe in prior years.

Anyone travelling on the land is asked to let their family and friends know their itinerary, travel in a group, bring an emergency survival kit, check in regularly with home, and check the weather and ice conditions in the area.