All NWT residents 18+ are eligible for booster doses

Eligibility for booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccine is being expanded to all NWT residents who are 18 years of age by December 31st.

Booster doses are being offered on a voluntary basis, after a minimum of six months following a resident’s second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The NWT Health and Social Services Authority says anyone who is immune-compromised may be eligible for a third dose instead of a booster.

“If that’s the case, please tell your healthcare provider at your immunization appointment,” they add.

At this time booster doses are only available to NWT residents.

Those who are residents but do not yet have an NWT health card are to bring proof of residence to their appointment.

The NTHSSA says non-residents should follow the COVID-19 vaccine schedule of their originating province when they return to their home locations.

They also note that COVID-19 boosters can be received at the same time as the flu vaccine.