Kátł’odeeche First Nation and Behchokǫ̀ residents not allowed to go trick or treating

- Advertisement -

Halloween will be a little bit different this year across the NWT as trick or treating is not permitted in communities with gathering restrictions in place.

This means anyone in Kátł’odeeche First Nation or Behchokǫ̀ are not allowed to go trick or treating.

As for other NWT communities, trick or treating can take place however extra safety measures are strongly encouraged, especially in Hay River.

Residents are being told not to participate in Halloween festivities if:

Activities are restricted in their community by Public Health Orders.

They feel sick or have any symptoms of COVID-19.

They are waiting to hear the results of a lab test for COVID-19.

They or anyone in their household has been diagnosed with COVID-19 and have not been declared recovered by their Healthcare Provider.

They have been told by a health care provider that they must self-isolate after travel or be in isolation.

They are in a household with someone self-isolating after travel or in mandatory isolation.

They must self-isolate after travel or isolate as a person with COVID-19 or a contact.

Information on celebrating Halloween safely this year can be found on the GNWT’s website.