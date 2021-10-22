City facilities to reopen in Yellowknife on Monday

- Advertisement -

City of Yellowknife facilities and services are reopening, with most of them beginning Monday, October 25th.

These changes follow the decision of the Office of the Chief Public Health Officer to amend the temporary COVID-19 restrictions put in place.

Facilities may be subject to capacity limitations or bookings so please check ahead before accessing any City facilities.

City Hall will remain closed to the public at this time while the Solid Waste Facility remains open to the Public. Express bus services are to resume on Monday.

The Yellowknife Public Library will open October 23rd by appointment only and will be limited to 25 people.

The Ruth Inch Memorial Pool and Multiplex.will open October 25th by appointment and for rentals.

The Fieldhouse will open October 25th for rentals, track, playground and climbing wall. Limits are in place for the track. Playground and climbing wall and will be on a first come, first served basis.

Masks or facial coverings remain mandatory on Yellowknife Public Transit, and in all indoor City facilities.

Screening, physical distancing and capacity restrictions remain in place.