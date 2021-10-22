Restrictions order in Behchokǫ̀ extended another week

- Advertisement -

The temporary COVID-19 restrictions order in Behchokǫ̀ is being extended for another week, despite comments made on Tuesday saying the town would move ahead with the new territory wide gatherings order.

The extension will now go through to 11:59 p.m. on October 29th.

The Chief Public Health Officer says although the number of individuals with active COVID-19 in Behchokǫ̀ continues to decrease, there is concern that the virus is not resolving as quickly as expected.

“Earlier this afternoon, after the cut off for our daily case numbers, individuals tested positive for COVID-19 in Behchokǫ̀ and some of these COVID-19 infections had no clear chain of transmission,” she adds.

Behchokǫ̀ currently has 66 cases of COVID-19, up from the 60 cases it was at two days ago.

Dr. Kami Kandola says this indicates to her that community transmission continues and risks the health and safety of residents.

There is no word yet on if Yellowknife will also be receiving a last minute extension as the active case count in the city has only dropped by four since Tuesday.