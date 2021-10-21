Non-medical vaccine exemptions will not be given to NWT residents

- Advertisement -

The NWT Health and Social Services Authority says they will not issue vaccine exemptions for non-medical reasons, such as religious belief, personal objection to vaccines, or any other reason.

The NTHSSA says they are seeing an increase in requests for vaccine exemptions as local businesses, employers, and organizations start to require vaccine proof for access to services.

“The only two reasons a medical vaccine exemption would be issued to a resident are due to an anaphylactic reaction; or Myocarditis or pericarditis clearly related to previous doses of a vaccine,” they add.

For any resident who is hesitant to get the COVID-19 vaccine, the NTHSSA encourages discussions with healthcare providers as part of their decision making.

- Advertisement -

“COVID-19 vaccines are safe, effective, and remain the best possible protection against the virus,” they add.

A new territory wide order beginning at 5 p.m. tomorrow, will introduce a new gathering limit for businesses of no more than 25 people indoors and no more than 50 people outdoors.

The order will include proof of vaccination options as a way to mitigate risk and expand to 100 people indoors and 200 people outdoors.