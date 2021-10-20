17 new exposure locations in NWT

- Advertisement -

There were 17 new exposure locations identified in the NWT, with 11 of them being in Yellowknife, three in Fort Smith, two in Hay River and one on an Air Tindi flight.

Fully vaccinated people on Air Tindi Flight 8T 200 from Yellowknife to Łutselkʼe on October 14th from 11 a.m. – 11:45 a.m. should self monitor, while those who aren’t must self isolate for ten days and get tested for COVID-19.

The other 16 exposure notices in the NWT are as followed:

Glen’s Independent Grocer (Downtown) in Yellowknife on October 18th from 2:20 p.m. – 3:10 p.m.

Scotiabank in Yellowknife on October 18th from 1:30 p.m. – 2 p.m. and October 15th from 1:30 p.m. – 2 p.m.

CIBC in Yellowknife on October 18th from 1 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. and October 15th from 1 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Walmart in Yellowknife on October 17th from 11:20 a.m. – 12 p.m. and October 15th from 6 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Rochdi’s Independent Grocer (Uptown) in Yellowknife on October 17th from 12 p.m. – 1 p.m. and October 15th from 2 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Vaccine Clinic – Centre Square Mall in Yellowknife on October 16th from 9 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.

Mark’s Family Restaurant in Yellowknife on October 15th from 7:30 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Canadian Tire in Yellowknife on October 15th from 5:30 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Tundra Transfer Ltd. in Yellowknife on October 15th from 2:40 p.m. – 3 p.m and October 14th from 2:30 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Yellowknife Direct Charge Co-op on October 13th from 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Yellowknife Primary Care Centre – Waiting Room on October 12th from 10 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.

SUPER A Grocery store in Hay River on October 16th from 11 a.m. – 11:40 a.m. and October 14th from 4 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Kal Tire in Hay River on October 16th from 11 a.m. – 11:30 p.m.

Wally’s Drugstore in Fort Smith on October 15th from 4:30 p.m. – 4:45 p.m.

Kaeser’s Stores Ltd. in Fort Smith on October 15th from 4:15 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Tim Hortons in Fort Smith on October 16th from 7:20 a.m. – 8 a.m.