11 new exposure locations in NWT

There were 11 new exposure locations identified in the NWT, with six of them being in Yellowknife and five in Hay River.

The 11 exposure notices in the NWT are as followed:

The Rooster in Hay River on October 17th from 6:30 p.m. – 7 p.m. and October 12th from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Ring’s Pharmacy Ltd. in Hay River on October 16th from 12 p.m. – 12:15 p.m.

SUPER A Grocery store in Hay River on October 16th from 12:30 p.m. – 1 p.m.

Northmart in Hay River on October 14th from 2 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Esso in Hay River on October 12th from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Dr. Wong’s Walk-in Clinic (2nd floor of 103-487 Range Lake Road) in Yellowknife on October 18th from 7:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Harley’s Hardrock Saloon in Yellowknife on October 16th from 3 p.m.– 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. – 12 a.m. and October 15th from 3 p.m. – 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Kilt and Castle in Yellowknife on October 16th from 5:15 p.m. – 7 p.m. and October 15th from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Liquor Shop (Uptown) in Yellowknife on October 15th from 7 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Rochdi’s Independent Grocer (Uptown) in Yellowknife on October 15th from 7 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Glen’s Independent Grocer (Downtown) in Yellowknife on October 15th from 7 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Adam Dental Clinic in Yellowknife which was previously listed as an exposure site on October 12th – 13th from 7:45 a.m. – 4:45 p.m. was also retracted by the GNWT.