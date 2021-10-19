Liquor delivery now available to communities with liquor stores

- Advertisement -

NWT liquor stores are now allowed to sell and provide home delivery of liquor to customers including those who are in isolation due to COVID-19.

It is only available to customers residing in the community where the liquor store is located. Yellowknife liquor stores can deliver to Ndilǫ and Dettah.

Liquor stores must use taxis or private delivery services to deliver liquor to customers at their home address.

Liquor stores can only sell up to $200 in liquor a day per order for delivery. There is also a limit of six 375ml spirits per day to customers.

Mail order to any other community continues to be permitted.

Deliveries will only be available within liquor store operating hours meaning no deliveries will be made on Sundays.

To order, residents must submit a form along with valid ID to the store in their community.

For more information, people can visit the NWT Liquor and Cannabis Commission website.