Multiple auto thefts reported in Yellowknife

Yellowknife RCMP is warning the public to secure their vehicle after receiving multiple reports of auto theft since September.

Between September 1st and October 18th, Yellowknife RCMP have received 11 reports of auto theft all over the city.

In five of the incidents reported, the keys to the vehicle had been left in the vehicle.

Yellowknife RCMP is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying potential suspects.

“At this time, the locations are too varied to indicate a specific target area, so anyone who has observed suspicious activity in the city is requested to report the information,” they add.

Anyone who witnesses suspicious activity is asked to call Yellowknife RCMP at 669-1111.

RCMP acknowledge that with cold weather returning to the capital city, many drivers will be running the vehicles to warm up or keep warm, however they are reminded to not leave the vehicle unattended when doing so.

“Additionally, keys to the vehicle should not be left unsecured in the vehicle, as this provides a crime of opportunity,” they add.