Results from elections across NWT, Fort Smith gets new Mayor

It was a busy day for five NWT communities as elections took place in Fort Smith, Inuvik, Hay River, Norman Wells and Fort Simpson.

In four of the five communities, mayors were acclaimed after only one candidate ran. In Fort Smith, Fred Daniels became mayor after defeating Jessica Cox by a vote of 450 to 426.

Eight councillors in Fort Smith were elected, they are Ann Pischinger with 563 votes, Jay MacDonald with 546, Dana Fergusson with 520, Kevin Heron with 476, Leonard Tuckey with 427, Kevin Campbell with 417, Louise Beaulieu with 402 and Dianna Korol with 385 votes.

The eight Hay River councillors that were elected are Keith Dohey with 470 votes, Linda Duford with 462, Peter Magill with 438, Robert Bouchard with 417, Brian Willows with 365, Jeffrey Groenewegen with 350, Karen Wall with 337 and Emily Chambers with 331 voes.

For Inuvik, the eight councillors are Natasha Kulikowski with 280 votes, Alana Mero with 250, Alfred Moses with 240, Tony Devlin with 230, Jesse Harder with 220, Grant Gowans with 211, Kurt Wainman with 210 and Donovan Arey with 180 votes.

Norman Wells had six councillors elected, Pascal Audet with 167 votes, Alexis Peachey with 148, Kacee Hunter with 143, Kelly McCoy with 140, Trevor Smith with 136 and David Wever with 126 votes.

In Fort Simpson, eight councillors were elected, Troy Bellefontaine with 180 votes, Cynthia Browning with 174, Muaz Hassan with 171, Liza McPherson with 154, James Tsetso with 154, Les Wright with 152, Rosemary Gill with 147 and Kyle Christiansen with 126 votes.

School board trustee elections were also held in Yellowknife on Monday for Yellowknife Catholic Schools and Yellowknife Education District No. 1.

The seven YCS trustees are Susan Waddell with 108 votes, Tina Schauerte with 107, Steven Voytilla with 102, Christine Lewandowski with 91, Melanie Williams with 89, Ainsley Dempsey with 83 and Andy Young with 72 votes.

The seven members elected to YK1 school board are Doreen Cleary with 254 votes, Tina Drew with 211, David Wasylciw with 197, Diana Neill with 189, Terry Brookes with 184, Allan McDonald with 162 and Carla Kinakin with 160 votes.