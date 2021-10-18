10 new exposure locations in NWT, two Hay River schools listed

- Advertisement -

There were 10 new exposure locations identified in the NWT, with two of them belonging to schools in Hay River.

The Kindergarten class at Harry Camsell School from October 12th – 14th all inclusive has been listed as an exposure site.

The other exposure site was the Grade 5/6 class at Princess Alexandra School on October 13th from 12 p.m. until the end of day.

Public health or school administration has reached out to the staff and students in the affected classroom(s).

Regardless of vaccination status, all other staff and students should monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 and immediately isolate if signs or symptoms develop.

The other eight exposure notices in the NWT are as followed:

SUPER A Grocery store in Hay River on October 12th from 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. and October 13th from 8 a.m. – 10 a.m.

SUPER A Gas Bar in Hay River on October 14th from 7:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.

FC Services Ltd. in Behchokǫ̀ onOctober 13th – 14th from 5 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Rochdi’s Independent Grocer (Uptown) in Yellowknife on October 14th from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Glen’s Independent Grocer (Downtown) in Yellowknife on October 14th from 4 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Tree of Peace Friendship Centre in Yellowknife on October 13th from 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Fat Burger in Yellowknife on October 12th from 4:30 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Shoppers Drug Mart in Yellowknife on October 11th from 2:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Anyone who attended these locations on those dates should monitor for symptoms and get tested if they develop.

Two flights that were previously listed as exposure locations were retracted by the GNWT.

Northwestern Air Flight 507 from Fort Smith to Yellowknife on October 4th from 7:30 a.m. – 8:25 a.m. and Northwestern Air Flight 508 from Yellowknife to Fort Smith on October 5th from 8:45 a.m. – 9:40 a.m. are no longer considered exposure locations.