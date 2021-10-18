Yellowknife man charged for allegedly stealing vaccines from hotel

One man is facing charges after his alleged involvement in a break and enter that took place in a Yellowknife hotel.
Yellowknife RCMP says the incident occured on September 28th when a nursing station situated within the hotel had been breached and among the items that were missing were vials of the COVID-19 vaccine.
The missing vaccine has yet to be located.
Police say 27-year-old Jeremy Kuneyuna of Yellowknife has been charged with break and enter/theft in relation to the incident and for a seperate break and enter that happened on September 21st.
Kuneyuna was remanded and was scheduled to appear in court on October 15th.
The RCMP says the investigation to date indicates that this was not a targeted break and enter specific to the vaccine.
Yellowknife RCMP are asking anyone who may have information on this incident to contact them at 669-1111.