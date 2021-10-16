19 new exposure locations in NWT, three new workplace outbreaks

- Advertisement -

There were 19 new exposure locations identified in the NWT, with one of them being on a Westjet flight. Three workplace outbreaks were also announced, all in Yellowknife.

Children who attended either of the junior kindergarten classes at East Three Elementary School in Inuvik on October 13th from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. must isolate for 10 days.

Fully vaccinated people in rows 3 – 9 on Westjet Flight WS3258 from Edmonton to Yellowknife on October 8th from 1 p.m. – 2:55 p.m. should self monitor, while those who aren’t must self isolate for ten days and get tested for COVID-19.

The other 17 exposure notices in the NWT are as followed:

Temporary Inuvik Warming Wet Shelter (Distributor Street) from October 6th – 13th – All day

Inuvik Shelter Dry from October 6th – 13th – All day

Inuvik Warming Wet Shelter (Berger Street) on October 12th – All day

Trappers Bar in Inuvik on October 12th from 8 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Canadian Tire in Yellowknife on October 5th from 7 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., October 10th from 2:30 p.m. – 3 p.m. and October 12th from 6 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Walmart in Yellowknife on October 2nd from 1 p.m. – 2 p.m., October 5th from 7:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. and October 10th from 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

City Cabs in Yellowknife from September 29 – present

Shell Service Station in Yellowknife from October 1st – 2nd between 1 p.m. – 2 p.m., October 13th from 1 p.m. – 2 p.m. and October 14th from 11:30 p.m. – 12 p.m.

Dr. Wong’s Walk-in Clinic (2nd floor of 103-487 Range Lake Road) in Yellowknife on October 4th from 8:30 p.m. – 8:50 p.m.

Shoppers Drug Mart in Yellowknife on October 4th from 9 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Rochdi’s Independent Grocer (Uptown) in Yellowknife on October 1st from 1 p.m. – 2 p.m., October 9th from 11:15 p.m. – 12:30 p.m. and October 11th – 13th from 1 p.m. – 2 p.m.

Northern Food Services in Yellowknife on October 9th from 10:30 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Yellowknife Direct Charge Co-op on October 9th from 12:30 p.m. – 1 p.m.

Home Hardware Building Centre in Yellowknife on October 10th from 3:15 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Co-op Gas Station in Yellowknife on October 10th from 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Mark’s Work Wearhouse in Yellowknife on October 10th from 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Reddi Mart Convenience Store (5014 49 Street) in Yellowknife on October 12th from 1 p.m. – 2 p.m.

The three workplace outbreaks in Yellowknife are at Summit Air for October 12th from 6 a.m. – 6 p.m. and October 13th from 6 a.m. – 11 a.m., Adam Dental Clinic for October 12th – 13th from 7:45 a.m. – 4:45 p.m. and Emergency Services at the Fire Hall for October 9th from 6 a.m. – 6 p.m. and October 13th from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Public Health is following up with all known contacts. Those who were there on those dates should monitor for symptoms and get tested if they develop.