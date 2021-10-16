Reconvening of MLAs delayed once again, this time indefinitely

- Advertisement -

The 2nd Session of the 19th Legislative Assembly will no longer be reconvening on October 21st.

Speaker of the House Frederick Blake Jr. has determined that the public interest requires that reconvening be delayed further due to the COVID-19 outbreak at the Assembly and the extension of public health orders in Yellowknife.

This is the second delay this month as MLAs were originally supposed to reconvene in person on October 14th before the date got changed and moved online.

An announcement will come next week with the new sitting dates.