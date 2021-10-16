22 new COVID-19 cases in NWT

- Advertisement -

There have been 22 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the territory since October 14th.

There are now 350 active cases among residents in the territory. 195 of those are in Yellowknife, while 117 are in Behchokǫ.

Yellowknife is under 200 active cases of COVID-19 for the first time since September 27th.

The number of active cases in Hay River is now at 16 while Inuvik is up to eight. Fort Simpson remains at six cases while Fort Smith has gone down to five.

The total number of cases related to the Sahtu outbreak is at 1527. 1145 cases belonging to NWT residents and 19 out-of-territory cases have been resolved from the outbreak.

The total number of hospitalizations related to this outbreak has gone up to 51, with 65 percent of them not being fully vaccinated.

The number of ICU admissions has also gone up, now at 17.