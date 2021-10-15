Stanton triples oxygen capacity to better deal with COVID-19 hospitalizations

- Advertisement -

Stanton Territorial Hospital has received a Mobile Health Unit oxygen concentrator that will triple the oxygen delivery capacity.

This has been part of ongoing efforts to increase oxygen capacity at Stanton in case the NWT sees further surges of COVID-19 hospitalizations.

Back in September, a surge in hospitalizations left the hospital struggling to meet the demand for oxygen supply.

This issue led to delays and cancellations for certain procedures or appointments.

The NWT Health and Social Services Authority says technical professionals are currently on site and working to install and integrate the equipment into the facility.

“Monitoring of all events related to the oxygen systems continues and has included staff training on oxygen contingency systems,” they add.

The NHTSA says further contingencies have been planned and put in place such as bedside oxygen concentrator devices and tank based solutions, to ensure backup capacity is in place.

They warn that the hospital is expecting to see an increase in noise generated by the unit, which will be ongoing while it is deployed on site.