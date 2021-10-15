New YK chamber president appointed

- Advertisement -

Rob Warburton has been appointed as the new President of the Yellowknife Chamber of Commerce effective October 12th.

Warburton takes over from Tim Syer, who will continue serving on the Board of Directors.

Executive Director Deneen Everett says Warburton’s appointment provides the chamber with a unique blend of small business knowledge, community leadership and expertise in real estate and land development.

“His entrepreneurial experience and knowledge of municipal issues and community development will support our goal of creating greater prosperity through growth, increasing our population and attracting more business and investment to Yellowknife”, she adds.

- Advertisement -

Warburton is the co-founder of CloudWorks, a real estate investment company that focuses on start-ups, small businesses, governments and non-profit organizations to find the right spaces for them to succeed.

Everett says incubating and supporting local businesses has always been at the core of CloudWorks and that will continue in Warburton’s new role with the chamber.

Warburton says he is excited to lead the chamber during such a pivotal time for businesses.

“The pandemic has reminded us of the importance of community, the power of collaboration and the resilience of Yellowknife businesses,” he adds.

Warburton also sits on the City of Yellowknife’s Community Advisory Board of Homelessness, and is a member of the GNWT’s Tourism Marketing Advisory Board.