16 new exposure locations across NWT, two on flights

- Advertisement -

There were 16 new exposure locations identified in the NWT, with two of them for Northwestern Air flights.

Fully vaccinated people on Northwestern Air Flight 507 from Fort Smith to Yellowknife on October 4th from 7:30 a.m. – 8:25 a.m. should self monitor, while those who aren’t must self isolate for ten days and get tested for COVID-19.

The same goes for those who were on Northwestern Air Flight 508 from Yellowknife to Fort Smith on October 5th from 8:45 a.m. – 9:40 a.m.

The uptown Independent Grocer in Yellowknife as well as the nearby Walmart were once again listed as exposure sites. The Independent was for October 7th from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. and Walmart on October 6th from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

- Advertisement -

Shell was listed for two separate days, once for October 5th from 2 p.m. – 3 p.m. and the other for October 7th from 1 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Both Arctic Jewellers and the Center Square Mall were listed for October 6th from 2 p.m. – 3 p.m.

The remaining three Yellowknife exposures were at the Source on October 5th from 2 p.m. – 3 p.m., Weaver & Devore on October 5th from 1:30 p.m. – 2 p.m. and Canadian Tire on October 6th from 1 p.m. – 2 p.m.

In Inuvik, the Centennial Library has been listed for the days of October 6th – 12th. Anyone who was there at any point during the day should self-monitor for symptoms and get tested if they develop.

The other two Inuvik locations are the Soup Kitchen for October 12th from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. and Northmart on October 11th from 2:30 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

- Advertisement -

In Hay River, Super A Foods grocery store was listed as an exposure location for October 11th from 4 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

In Fort Simpson, the Northern Store was listed twice, once for October 8th from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. and the other for October 10th from 3 p.m. – 4 p.m.

The Service Canada Centre in Fort Simpson was also listed as an exposure site for October 12th from 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.