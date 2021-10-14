Restrictions in Yellowknife, Behchokǫ̀ extended until October 22nd

- Advertisement -

The COVID-19 Gatherings Order in Yellowknife, Dettah, and N’dilǫ as well as the Behchokǫ̀ containment order are being extended until October 22nd at 5:00 p.m.

Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Kami Kandola says the basis for the extensions is due to ongoing community transmission of COVID-19 cases.

“There are multiple workplace and institutional outbreaks, and high-risk exposures that continue to create additional public health risk,” she adds.

However Kandola does say that incidents of COVID-19 in those four communities have likely peaked and are trending downwards.

Due to this, Kandola intends to introduce a new public health order when the temporary restrictions end next week.

She says a determination will still need to be made before proceeding with this new order based on a risk evaluation done closer to the 22nd.

The new order will allow no more than 25 people indoors and no more than 50 people outdoors territory-wide.

“However, the new order will also include a proof of vaccination option as a way to mitigate risk within non-essential businesses and organizations,” adds Kandola.

She says the new option could allow for larger gatherings, with less physical distancing, as long as those that are eligible to receive a vaccine can provide proof of vaccination.

“Larger gatherings would then be limited to 100 people indoors and 200 people outdoors,” she adds.

Kandola says all non- essential businesses or organizations who wish to exceed the indoor 25-person limit, and outdoor 50-person, will need to apply or reapply for applications.