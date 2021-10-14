Kitikmeot Larga in Yellowknife listed as exposure location

- Advertisement -

There is a significant increase to risk of exposure to COVID-19 following a positive case at the Kitikmeot Larga Boarding Home in Yellowknife.

The boarding home is for Nunavut Land Claim beneficiaries on approved medical travel and those escorting them.

The Government of Nunavut says anyone who was staying at Larga on October 6th or 7th should isolate for 14 days and get tested, regardless of vaccine status.

There has been no word about the location from the GNWT.

It is the second boarding home in the territory to be listed as an exposure location after the Vital Abel boarding home was listed for September 23rd.

As of October 13th, More than 200 active cases of COVID-19 remain in Yellowknife. Community transmission in the city remains high.