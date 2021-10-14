Two new COVID-19 deaths in NWT, nine total since August

- Advertisement -

Two more COVID-19 related deaths are being reported in the NWT today by the Office of the Chief Public Health Officer. That brings the total number of deaths since August to nine.

No further information about the deaths was provided by the GNWT.

There have been 44 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the territory since October 12th.

There are now 354 active cases among residents in the territory. 204 of those are in Yellowknife, while 120 are in Behchokǫ.

- Advertisement -

The number of active cases in Hay River is now at 12 while Fort Smith remains at six cases. Fort Simpson also has six.

The total number of cases related to the Sahtu outbreak is at 1467. 1083 cases belonging to NWT residents and 19 out-of-territory cases have been resolved from the outbreak.

The total number of hospitalizations related to this outbreak has gone up to 49, with 64 percent of them not being fully vaccinated.

The number of ICU admissions remains at 16.