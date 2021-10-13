Five new exposure sites in YK, one in Hay River, one on flight

- Advertisement -

There are seven new exposure locations in the NWT, with one of them being for a Canadian North flight.

Fully vaccinated people in rows 20 – 26 on Canadian North Flight 5T 245 from Yellowknife to Edmonton on October 7th from 5:25 p.m. – 7:09 p.m. should self monitor, while those who aren’t must self isolate for ten days and get tested for COVID-19.

Anyone who was at the Yellowknife Airport on October 7th from 4 p.m. – 5:25 p.m. should self-monitor for symptoms and get tested if they develop. This is the first time the airport has been listed as an exposure location.

The YK Co-Op and uptown Independent were once again listed as exposure sites.

For the Co-Op the days are October 6th and 8th from 7 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. and October 7th from 3 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. and for the uptown Independent it’s October 6th from 5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. and October 8th and 9th from 2 p.m. – 3 p.m.

The other two Yellowknife exposures were both on October 9th from 2 p.m. – 3 p.m. One was at Crooked Whisker Pet Supply and the other at Canadian Tire.

In Hay River, Big Lake Eatery & Cafe was listed as an exposure location for the days of October 6th and 7th between the times of 2 p.m. – 3 p.m.