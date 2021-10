- Advertisement -

Crooked Whisker Pet Supplies and True North FM want to help more animals get adopted from the NWTSPCA. This week for Wet Nose Wednesday we are showcasing Momma Lily!

Momma Lily is a reclusive cat. She needs a little time to be comfortable. She may take a swat at you but she means no harm!!! She has lost much of her ears likely through frostbite.

If you would love to bring Momma Lily home email [email protected] or [email protected], and you can check out all of the Wet Nose Wednesday profiles here! https://www.mytruenorthnow.com/53488/wet-nose-wednesday/