Outbreak declared at Legislative Assembly building

A workplace outbreak has been declared at the Legislative Assembly building in Yellowknife.

The Chief Public Health Officer says a workplace outbreak is declared when more than one person has COVID-19 at the site.

There are currently six confirmed and two probable COVID-19 infections in people who were at this location last week.

The days of October 4th through 7th from 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. and October 8th from 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. were listed as exposure sites on Friday.

Yellowknife Public Health is following up with all known contacts at the legislature building.

Anyone who was at the building on any of the dates identified, and has not yet received communication from Public Health, should isolate immediately, arrange for testing and contact Public Health to receive further advice.

The Legislative Assembly building is one of seven workplaces currently experiencing ongoing COVID-19 outbreaks.

The others are Avens Long Term Care, RTL/Giant Mine, Tlicho All Season Road project, Chateau Nova Hotel , Homebase Yellowknife Youth Centre and Precious Reio Day Home.