Three new exposure sites in Yellowknife, two more on flights

There are three new exposure notices in Yellowknife, and two on Canadian North flights.

Anyone who was at the Driver and Vehicle Services office on October 7th between the times of 8:40 a.m. – 9 a.m. should self-monitor for symptoms and get tested if they develop.

The other two Yellowknife exposures were both on October 6th. One was at the New Dimensions Hair Salon from 1:30 p.m. – 2 p.m. and the other was at Starbucks from 2 p.m. – 2:15 p.m.

The first of two exposure notices on flights was Canadian North Flight 614 from Hay River to Yellowknife on October 6th from 1:50 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Fully vaccinated people in rows 7 – 13 should self monitor, while those who aren’t must self isolate for ten days and get tested for COVID-19.

The other one was on Canadian North Flight 245 from Yellowknife to Edmonton on October 6th from 5: 25 p.m. – 7:10 p.m. affecting those in rows 14 – 20.