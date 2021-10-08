New Judge appointed to Territorial Court

- Advertisement -

Jeannie Scott has been judicially appointed to the Territorial Court of the NWT. This appointment is effective October 8th.

Scott previously worked as a lawyer with the Legal Division of the GNWT’s Department of Justice.

Minister of Justice R.J. Simpson says Scott has extensive experience as a criminal lawyer and has worked with various participants in the justice system on the unique issues facing the North.

“She brings considerable experience practicing law in our territory and I am confident she will serve the residents of the NWT well as a member of the Territorial Court,” he adds.

- Advertisement -

Scott also has 10 years of experience with the Public Prosecution Service of Canada, where she served as a prosecutor.

This appointment fills a vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Christine Gagnon in July.

The Territorial Court hears both criminal and civil matters.