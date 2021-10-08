51 new COVID-19 cases in NWT, five more hospitalizations

- Advertisement -

There have been 51 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the territory since October 6th.

There are now 456 active cases among residents in the territory. 277 of those are in Yellowknife, while 163 are in Behchokǫ.

The number of active cases in Hay River remains at six while Fort Smith has added two more and are now up to seven.

The total number of cases related to the Sahtu outbreak is at 1296. A total of 815 cases have been resolved from the outbreak.

The total number of hospitalizations related to this outbreak has gone up to 43, with 64 percent of them not being fully vaccinated.

The number of ICU admissions has also gone up, now at 16. 75 percent of ICU cases were not fully vaccinated.