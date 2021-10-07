Reconvening of MLAs delayed by a week, moving online

- Advertisement -

The 2nd Session of the 19th Legislative Assembly will be reconvening online, instead of in person as was originally the plan.

Speaker of the House Frederick Blake Jr., also determined that the public interest requires that they reconvene a week later than originally scheduled.

MLA’s will now be reconvening at 1:30 p.m. on October 21st instead of the previously scheduled October 14th.

The sitting will occur virtually due to the current COVID-19 situation in the NWT and is expected to last from October 21st to early November.

The proceedings will be broadcast on the Legislative Assembly website as well as on the Assembly’s social media accounts.