66 new COVID-19 cases in NWT

By
Keven Dow
-
Illustration of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2, the cause of COVID-19 (Alissa Eckert, MS, Dan Higgins, MAMS)
- Advertisement -

There have been 66 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the territory since October 4th.

There are now 374 active cases among residents in the territory. 243 of those are in Yellowknife, while 119 are in Behchokǫ.

The total number of cases related to the Sahtu outbreak is at 1190. A total of 791 cases have been resolved from the outbreak.

The total number of hospitalizations related to this outbreak has gone up to 36, with 70 percent of them not being fully vaccinated.

The number of ICU admissions remains at 13.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleFour COVID-19 cases reported at Avens
Next articleBuck
Keven Dow
News. Keven moved here from Ontario in November of 2018. As of December Keven is back to doing full-time news after transitioning into a news/mid-days position in late 2019. Prior to that, he was doing weekends/news for about 8-9 months. He's from a small tomato town in Ontario and went to College at Fanshawe for Radio Broadcasting. He loves talking about sports, entertainment, the community, and local events. Got a news tip? Email me at [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR