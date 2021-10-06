66 new COVID-19 cases in NWT

- Advertisement -

There have been 66 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the territory since October 4th.

There are now 374 active cases among residents in the territory. 243 of those are in Yellowknife, while 119 are in Behchokǫ.

The total number of cases related to the Sahtu outbreak is at 1190. A total of 791 cases have been resolved from the outbreak.

The total number of hospitalizations related to this outbreak has gone up to 36, with 70 percent of them not being fully vaccinated.

The number of ICU admissions remains at 13.