Four new locations listed as exposure sites in Yellowknife

Four more exposure locations in Yellowknife were flagged dating back to September 29th.

All residents who were at Canadian Tire on September 29th from 3 p.m. – 4 p.m. and October 1st from 4 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. should self-monitor for symptoms and get tested if they develop.

Walmart was once again listed as an exposure site, this time for October 1st between 5 p.m. – 6 p.m.

The other two exposure locations were Staples for October 2nd from 11 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. and Vietnamese Noodle house for October 3rd from 1 p.m. – 2 p.m.

The active case count in the city is currently at 220 cases.

Any public place in Yellowknife could result in an exposure to COVID-19 as the city continues to experience community transmission.